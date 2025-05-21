Popular national pub chain Wetherspoon set to open new venue in Wetherby after licence granted

A new JD Wetherspoon pub will open in Wetherby after the company agreed to address concerns over noise nuisance.

The Angel, on High Street, will serve customers until 1am at weekends after Leeds City Council granted a premises licence.

A licensing sub-committee was told the new pub at the former Sant Angelo restaurant would employ around 50 people.

Nigel Connor, representing the pub chain, said it would have a family-friendly atmosphere.

He said: “Food sales will be crucial to this pub.

"There is no happy hour, no time-related promotions.

“We have policies and procedures to prevent excessive consumption of alcohol.”

Wetherspoon’s bought the building in 2022 and had already secured planning permission to convert it.

Conservative ward councillor Norma Harrington said most people in Wetherby had no objection.

She said: “We think it is going to help regenerate the town.”

But two letters were received from nearby householders who suffered public nuisance when it was previously a pub.

Speaking on their behalf, Councillor Harrington said: “They have serious concerns about the noise levels.”

There were also concerns over rowdy behaviour from people visiting for events at Wetherby Racecourse.

Councillor Harrington said: “We have large coachloads of predominantly males coming to race meetings.

"There have been incidents of disruption and public disorder.”

Wetherspoon regional manager Alistair Broome said the company ran pubs in other racing towns.

He told the hearing: “If security is required, absolutely that will be put in to make sure we control it in the right manner.”

Wetherspoon’s would take measures to prevent public nuisance including CCTV, a challenge 21 policy, and no drinks outside after 11pm.

The company first applied to serve alcohol from 9am till midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am, Thursday to Sunday.

But the company agreed to restrict Thursday last orders to midnight.

Councillors unanimously granted the new licence at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, May 20.