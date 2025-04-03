Popular national perfume store The Fragrance Shop opens its doors in Harrogate town centre
The Fragrance Shop opened it’s doors on Cambridge Street on Friday, March 28, in the unit formerly occupied by Pandora and next to Primark.
Established in 1994, The Fragrance Shop is the UK's leading independent fragrance retailer with over 400 brands available in more than 200 stores.
They offer a wide range of women's and men's fragrances from luxury brands, including Dior, Chanel, Rabanne, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada and many more.
To celebrate, the store will be hosting a two-day ‘Grand Opening’ event on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April, with the first 50 customers receiving a goody bag.
