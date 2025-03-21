Popular national perfume store set to open its doors in Harrogate town centre very soon

A national fragrance retailer has announced that it will be opening a brand new store in Harrogate town centre later this month.

The Fragrance Shop will be opening it’s doors on Cambridge Street, in the unit formerly occupied by Pandora.

Established in 1994, The Fragrance Shop is the UK's leading independent fragrance retailer with over 400 brands available in more than 200 stores throughout the country.

They offer a wide range of women's and men's fragrances from luxury brands, including Dior, Chanel, Rabanne, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada and many more.

The Fragrance Shop is on the lookout for a passionate, ambitious and experienced Store Manager to join them ahead of opening.

To find out more details and to apply, click HERE

For more information about The Fragrance Shop, visit https://www.thefragranceshop.co.uk/