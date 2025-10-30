Popular Lightwater Valley theme park in Ripon goes on sale in rare £3 million opportunity

A popular theme park in Ripon has been put up for sale, offering a rare opportunity to acquire one of North Yorkshire’s best-known family attractions.

Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park, located in North Stainley, is on the market for £3 million, according to the listing on Rightmove.

The long-established attraction established in 1969 welcomes around 230,000 visitors each year and reports an annual turnover of close to £5 million.

Set within 182 acres of mature parkland, the site features a range of rides, play areas and natural landscapes that have made it a staple of family days out in the region for decades.

With planning permission already granted and implemented for a lodge and glamping development, there is strong potential for new owners to expand the site’s offering and create a full-scale short-break destination.

The listing highlights the park’s excellent accessibility, positioned on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and within easy reach of the A6108, A61 and A1(M).

the business is described as having experienced staff in place and the infrastructure needed for ongoing operations.

With its strong visitor base, scenic location and scope for further development, the sale of Lightwater Valley marks an exciting prospect for investors or operators looking to build on the legacy of one of Yorkshire’s most popular attractions.

For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/168036503#/?channel=COM_BUY