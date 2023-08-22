Popular Knaresborough café Number Thirteen set to close its doors next month due to rising costs

The retro coffee shop originally opened on Castlegate in 2018 before expanding to a second location above Donkey’s Years Antiques just six months ago.

Sarah Ward, owner of Number Thirteen, has said that it is ‘the hardest thing I have ever had to do’ in an emotional message posted on Facebook.

She said: “Without beating around the bush, after almost six months of operation, I have made the toughest decision I have ever made, to close Number Thirteen on Silver Street.

Number Thirteen, located on Silver Street in Knaresborough, is set to close its doors for good next month

“It was a beautiful experiment, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.

"There is no denying that the hospitality industry has been suffering these past few years and I can’t pretend that we haven’t been affected.

"With costs in energy prices still increasing, costs of ingredients and stock increasing, as well as large staff costs and overheads like rent and VAT, it just isn’t financially viable to remain open.”

Number Thirteen on Castlegate will continue to operate as normal following the closure of the café on Silver Street next month.

Sarah added: “"This is honestly the hardest thing I have ever had to do and I am doing this now to preserve the future of the original shop on Castlegate.

"If I stick it out even a few more months with our Silver Street shop, there is a risk that it would take Castlegate down with it.

“I need our Castlegate shop to survive, and the only way that I see this happening is if I take Silver Street out of the equation.

"I have to think about what’s best for the future of the business and what’s best for my family’s future too.

“Our Castlegate shop will continue trading as normal, moving ahead with positivity, and we look forward to seeing old and new customers at our Castlegate shop in the weeks and months to come.”