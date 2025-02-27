Popular Knaresborough artisan market wins prestigious ‘Best Outdoor Shopping Experience’ award
The Little Bird Made market, held in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle, has received The Business Concept award in the 'Best Outdoor Shopping Experience in 2024’ category for North Yorkshire.
Little Bird Made delivers artisan markets across Yorkshire, including in Harrogate, Ripon, Wetherby, Leeds City Centre and Acomb in York.
Stallholders offer a variety of products including jewellery, crafts, art, candles, skincare, and homeware, alongside local alcohol, cheese, bread, cakes, jams and pickles.
Jackie Crozier, Managing Director at Little Bird Made, said: “What an absolute honour.
"The Business Concept awards celebrate businesses from around the globe and we are so excited to be among a wide variety of businesses that have been crowned with this prestigious award.
“Knaresborough is one of our prettiest venues.
"Set among stunning castle ruins and with a supportive community feel, it really does celebrate and illustrate all things artisan.
"Thank you to The Business Concept for this award and recognising the hard work and dedication that goes into making this market what it is month in and month out.”
For more information about Little Bird Made, visit www.littlebirdmade.com
