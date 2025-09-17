Popular independent bakery in Harrogate district celebrates special appearance on BBC’s Escape to the Country

A popular independent bakery in the Harrogate district is celebrating after making an appearance on a national television programme.

The Sunflower Bakery, a family-run business in Boroughbridge, was featured on BBC One’s Escape to the Country.

The town of Boroughbridge was featured in an episode that followed a couple and their four children who were looking to make the move from their busy Hampshire town to North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson at The Sunflower Bakery, said: “It’s so lovely to see Boroughbridge being featured as it really is full of incredible small independent businesses – and we feel very lucky to have been included."

The Sunflower Bakery, located on Horsefair, offers a variety of freshly baked goods including cakes, cookies, brownies and much more.

They also offer a huge range of baking supplies and workshops for children and adults.

A spokesperson added: “We genuinely have the most fiercely loyal customers in Boroughbridge, many of who have become great friends over the past three years and support and encourage us so much.

"We have some awesome plans to develop our Boroughbridge store, including a new cake school, so watch this space.”

The Sunflower Bakery also has stores in Harrogate and Thirsk.

For more information about The Sunflower Bakery, visit https://www.sunflower-bakery.com/