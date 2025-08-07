Popular independent artisan bakery and cafe in Harrogate up for sale after many years of success
The Secret Bakery, located on Knaresborough Road, has been listed with a guide price of £135,000 on the Rightmove website.
The property is being marketed by Alan J Picken and is available to lease.
The popular bakery and cafe is currently open seven days a week serving breakfast and lunch, hot and cold drinks, and a variety of cakes and pastries.
The listing says that the business generates around £30,000 in monthly revenue, with “excellent profits achieved”.
The business has been put up for sale as the current owners have indicated that they wish to concentrate on other business ventures.
The listing on Rightmove reads: “Run from a delightfully attractive premises, the shop occupies a prime trading position in the heart of Harrogate.
"Since establishing the business our client has spared neither time, effort or expense transforming the premises to their high exacting standards, renovating the premises with modern décor, fixtures and fittings.
"The business attracts a regular local clientele and by virtue of its commanding trading position also benefits from the bustling passing trade.”
For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165184028#/?channel=COM_BUY
