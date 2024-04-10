Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its opening on West Park back in April 2019, Three’s A Crowd has become a must visit culinary spot in Harrogate.

Known for its high quality food, bespoke wine list and friendly atmosphere, it’s every foodie’s dream for good food in a relaxed environment.

On Wednesday (April 10), it will celebrate its fifth birthday with an exclusive party, with complimentary arrival drinks and canapes, live music and a birthday cheese cake.

A spokesperson for Three’s A Crowd said: “It's been an incredible journey and we want to share this milestone with our amazing friends, family and community.

"We could not of done the year without the support of you all.”

The party is sold out will be from 6:30pm until late, with over 100 guests set to attend.