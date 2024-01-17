News you can trust since 1836
Popular Harrogate restaurant Revolución de Cuba offering diners 50 per cent off food throughout January

A popular restaurant on Parliament Street is giving diners the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off food throughout the month of January.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:07 GMT
Revolución de Cuba has announced that they are offering half price on all tapas, mains, burgers and desserts every day until January 25.

The popular restaurant offers a taste of Cuba with a wide range of tapas, main dishes, desserts and cocktails.

All you have to do is fill in the online form and you will be sent an exclusive 50 per cent off voucher to your email.

Revolución de Cuba in Harrogate is offering diners 50 per cent off tapas, mains, burgers and desserts in January

A spokesperson for Revolución de Cuba said: “We’re injecting the Cuban sunshine into all of our bars this January and offering 50 per cent off food.

“Escape to paradise with every bite and explore our selection of authentic tapas, Latin-inspired main dishes and indulgent desserts.”

To book a table at Revolución de Cuba and for more information about their 50 per cent off food offer, visit https://www.revoluciondecuba.com/bar/harrogate/

