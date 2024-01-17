Popular Harrogate restaurant Revolución de Cuba offering diners 50 per cent off food throughout January

A popular restaurant on Parliament Street is giving diners the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off food throughout the month of January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Revolución de Cuba has announced that they are offering half price on all tapas, mains, burgers and desserts every day until January 25.

The popular restaurant offers a taste of Cuba with a wide range of tapas, main dishes, desserts and cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All you have to do is fill in the online form and you will be sent an exclusive 50 per cent off voucher to your email.

Revolución de Cuba in Harrogate is offering diners 50 per cent off tapas, mains, burgers and desserts in January

A spokesperson for Revolución de Cuba said: “We’re injecting the Cuban sunshine into all of our bars this January and offering 50 per cent off food.

“Escape to paradise with every bite and explore our selection of authentic tapas, Latin-inspired main dishes and indulgent desserts.”