Popular Harrogate restaurant inviting diners to ‘lift your spirits' this January with complimentary fizz
On Friday, January 10, The Ivy in Harrogate and across the nation will be giving out a complimentary glass of bubbles to guests who dine, with or without a reservation.
Whether booked in already or stopping by especially, guests will be able to enjoy a complimentary glass and make ‘Ivy Green Friday’ a celebration of connecting with loved ones and getting back out and about in January.
Guests will be able to choose from a glass of either The Ivy Cuvée or Wildl Idol Naturally Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine and take refuge from the chilly January weather with a bubbly treat.
Laura Mills, Managing Director at The Ivy Collection, said: “With December’s festivities over and chilly weather still going strong, most people will enjoy a little treat after the first full working week of the New Year.
"There’s nothing like a glass of bubbles to make any day feel special, and with a choice of The Ivy Cuvée and Wild Idol Naturally Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine, even those doing Dry January can get involved.
"So, whether catching up with friends or coming together with family, a glass of bubbles is a great excuse to get out and keep connected with loved ones, despite the cold.”
Guests are invited to Ivy Green Friday on Friday, January 10 from 11:30am until close and will be able to enjoy a complimentary glass with the purchase of a main meal.
To book a table, visit https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/
