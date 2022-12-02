Popular Harrogate restaurant doubles its size in show of faith in town's future

Doubling in size - Pranzo restaurant in Harrogate.

Located at 31 Cold Bath Road, Pranzo’s owner, founder and chef Marco Greco said the move into a former hairdressers next door would enable them to welcome seat an additional 25 guests.

"Our Harrogate restaurant was a small intimate venue that was always fully booked,” said Mr Greco whose family originate from the Calabria area of southern Italy.

"This expansion means more people can enjoy the traditional Calabrese food I grew up with, a combination of quality produce we source from Southern Italy, imported wines and homemade pasta.

"It's a great addition for Pranzo and even greater for our loyal customers who can enjoy the experience more often.”

The stylish expansion comes despite a challenging few years for the hospitality sector – even in Harrogate.

It’s something Pranzo is experiencing itself. The restaurant opened its doors to Harrogate for the first time just before the first national lockdown in 2020.

Stephen Peace, operations manager, said that, given the economic climate the restaurant evolved in, the Pranzo business model had been tested.

"Hospitality has and will always be a tough industry to be in,” said Mr Peace.

"We focus heavily on quality produce and providing exceptional customer experience plus a lot of team training.

"Combining all this, we believe, has allowed us to remain in the top two restaurants in Harrogate, testament to the commitment we have for quality and consistency''.

Since it first opened, Pranzo has become a local staple for authentic southern Italian cuisine and carefully selected imported wine.

The new expansion has also allowed for a sealed-off private dining area at the back of the restaurant with stunning decor, perfect for small gatherings.

Marco's cooking is inspired by his Nonna or grandmother.

The team make fresh, homemade pasta each morning; the menus reflecting Calabrian tradition with some spicy dishes and intense flavours.

Pranzo Harrogate is currently ranked two out of 223 restaurants in Harrogate on Trip Advisor.

Pranzo’s other restaurant in Ilkley opened in 2018 with great success.

