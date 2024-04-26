Popular Harrogate restaurant Banyan Bar & Kitchen launches brand new ‘Build Your Own Bottomless’ brunch experience

Banyan Bar & Kitchen, located on John Street in Harrogate, has launched its exciting ‘Build Your Own Bottomless’ brunch experience.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
The 'Build Your Own Bottomless' experience is designed so that you can customise it your own way, for every celebration.

Whether it's a catch-up with friends, or a special occasion like a birthday bash or hen do, Banyan Bar & Kitchen is the go-to destination.

To celebrate the launch of its most personalised offering yet, Banyan Bar & Kitchen has also extended its bottomless brunch duration to two hours for all customers, allowing diners even more time to create moments and memories.

Banyan Bar & Kitchen in Harrogate has launched a brand new ‘Build Your Own Bottomless’ brunch experienceBanyan Bar & Kitchen in Harrogate has launched a brand new ‘Build Your Own Bottomless’ brunch experience
It has also tailored its menu offering with pre and post 3pm food options.

The updated menu features an array of new and improved food options, including the mouth-watering chicken spirelli and delicious bang bang chicken fried rice.

Banyan Bar & Kitchen is also introducing new drinks, including refreshing Bombay Sapphire mixers, an expanded non-alcoholic selection to complement a reduced-price dry bottomless option, and the choice to upgrade to Espresso and Pornstar Martinis, Prosecco Royale, and Madri.

Laura Lewis, Marketing Director at Arc Inspirations, said: “Our 'Build Your Own Bottomless' experience is the perfect way to start off a day or evening out.

"Whether you've been shopping, enjoying a show at the theatre, or celebrating a special occasion, it’s ideal for catching up with friends.

"We're thrilled to have brought this enhanced experience to our venue in Harrogate, as well as our other venues in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.”

To book your ‘Build Your Own Bottomless’ at Banyan Bar & Kitchen and for more information, visit https://www.banyanbar.co.uk/bottomless-brunch

