Popular Harrogate pub The Fat Badger named best pub in Yorkshire at National Pub and Bar Awards in London

The Fat Badger in Harrogate has been named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar Awards in London.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read

The event aims to showcase the country’s finest pubs and bars on a national scale by crowning the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

All of the 94 county winners were then invited to the National Pub and Bar Awards Grand Final, which will took place at Euston Square in Londo on Wednesday evening.

Of those shortlisted for the Yorkshire and the Humber region, The Fat Badger had been named the winner of the ‘Pub and Bar of the Year’ award.

The Fat Badger has been named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar AwardsThe Fat Badger has been named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar Awards
Simon Cotton, Managing Director of the HRH Group, tweeted: “OMG we only went and won the regional award for all of Yorkshire and Humber at the Pub and Bar Awards in London.

“I am here on behalf of the team that earned it.

"Thank you guys and thank you to our customers for your continued support.”

The Fat Badger has been named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar AwardsThe Fat Badger has been named the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub and Bar Awards
