Popular Harrogate pub handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A pub in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Hales Bar, located on Crescent Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on September 6.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

