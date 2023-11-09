News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Popular Harrogate independent restaurant Mama Doreen’s Emporium opens doors of brand new venue in York

Mama Doreen’s Emporium has today opened the doors of its second venue in York following its huge success in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The award-winning independent restaurant has opened in Vangarde Shopping Park in the unit previously occupied by Frankie & Benny’s and The Confessional.

The business, which serves lunch, brunch, afternoon tea and cakes, opened in Harrogate in 2009 on Cold Bath Road before moving to its current site on James Street in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media, it said: “Just like Harrogate, the new Emporium will continue to create our beautiful array of afternoon teas, cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes.”

To make a booking, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/book-online-location/

Related topics:HarrogateYork