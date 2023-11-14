Tilly Peppers, located on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award thanks to reviews from its visitors.

Every year, Tripadvisor award travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months – and Tilly Peppers is one of them.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “We are so excited to have received this from Tripadvisor.

"We are in the top ten per cent in the world for cafes – fancy.

Tilly Peppers in Harrogate has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award to place in the top ten percent in the world

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to put a review on for us - we read every single one and it warms our hearts when we do.

“And we want to say a massive thank you to all our team, past and present, who have helped to get us there - as the saying goes "we couldn't have done it without you.”

Tilly Peppers has a 5.0 rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked as the number one ‘Restaurant’ in Harrogate.