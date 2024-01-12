Popular Harrogate café set to close for two weeks to undergo essential maintenance work

Fodder Café, located at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, is set to close for two weeks to allow essential maintenance work to take place.

The popular café will be closed from Monday 15 January due to essential maintenance work and will reopen on Monday 29 January.

A spokesperson for Fodder Café said: “You can still get your Fodder fix, as both the shop and Fodder on the Hoof will remain open as usual serving the best Yorkshire produce.

“The café will be open on Saturday 20, Sunday 21, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January for takeaway drinks and sweet treats only.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Fodder café on Monday 29 January.”