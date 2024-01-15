Popular Harrogate bar offering diners unmissable 50 per cent off toasties throughout January

A popular bar on Cheltenham Parade is giving diners the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off all their toasties throughout the month of January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Until January 31, North Bar has announced that they are offering half price on all toasties for the rest of the month.

You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, North Bar said: “You heard it here first – 50 per cent off toasties for the rest of January.

North Bar in Harrogate is offering diners 50 per cent off all their toasties throughout the month of January

“That’s £3.25 for a toastie made with delicious Bakeri Baltzersen sourdough and a packet of Seabrook Crisps.

“Cheaper than most of your supermarket meal deals.”