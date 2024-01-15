News you can trust since 1836
Popular Harrogate bar offering diners unmissable 50 per cent off toasties throughout January

A popular bar on Cheltenham Parade is giving diners the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off all their toasties throughout the month of January.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT
Until January 31, North Bar has announced that they are offering half price on all toasties for the rest of the month.

You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.

In a post on social media, North Bar said: “You heard it here first – 50 per cent off toasties for the rest of January.

North Bar in Harrogate is offering diners 50 per cent off all their toasties throughout the month of January

“That’s £3.25 for a toastie made with delicious Bakeri Baltzersen sourdough and a packet of Seabrook Crisps.

“Cheaper than most of your supermarket meal deals.”

For more information, visit https://info.northbrewing.com/venue/north-harrogate/ or head to the North Bar Facebook page.

