Popular Harrogate bar offering diners unmissable 50 per cent off toasties throughout January
Until January 31, North Bar has announced that they are offering half price on all toasties for the rest of the month.
You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.
In a post on social media, North Bar said: “You heard it here first – 50 per cent off toasties for the rest of January.
“That’s £3.25 for a toastie made with delicious Bakeri Baltzersen sourdough and a packet of Seabrook Crisps.
“Cheaper than most of your supermarket meal deals.”
For more information, visit https://info.northbrewing.com/venue/north-harrogate/ or head to the North Bar Facebook page.