Every year, Tripadvisor award travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past twelve months – and Stump Cross Caverns is one of them.

In a post on social media, Stump Cross Caverns said: “We are so excited to announce that we have been awarded a 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award.

“All of the reviews left from our lovely customers on TripAdvisor has put us in the top ten per cent of attractions worldwide.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our amazing customers and a huge round of applause to team Stump Cross Caverns.”

Stump Cross Caverns has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked as the number one ‘Things to To’ in Pateley Bridge.