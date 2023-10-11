News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway Graveleys of Harrogate put up for sale just eight months after reopening

Graveleys of Harrogate, the popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, has been put up for sale just eight months after reopening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family-run fish and chip shop, located on Cheltenham Parade, has become popular with residents and visitors to the town.

The premises was bought by Catch Seafood in 2019 and was rebranded following a £250,000 refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after Catch went into administration in October 2022, Simon Pilkington reopened it in February this year.

Graveleys of Harrogate, the popular fish and chip shop, has been put up for sale just eight months after reopeningGraveleys of Harrogate, the popular fish and chip shop, has been put up for sale just eight months after reopening
Graveleys of Harrogate, the popular fish and chip shop, has been put up for sale just eight months after reopening
Most Popular

The business is now up for sale again and has been listed on the RightBiz website.

The listing describes the business as ‘one of the north's most famous fish and chips restaurants occupying a prime trading position and has become a local landmark’.

The listing also states that business ‘achieves an enviable weekly turnover of £12,000 to £15,000 which has shown recent and continuing growth’.

Related topics:Harrogate