Popular family-run garden centre in Knaresborough hits the market in unique opportunity

A family-owned garden centre in Knaresborough has been put up for sale, offering a unique opportunity for investors or horticultural enthusiasts.

Moorland Nurseries and Garden Centre, located on Forest Moor Road between Knaresborough and Harrogate, is listed for £2,500,000 on Rightmove with Christie & Co.

Set on a level plot of approximately 2.54 acres, the property benefits from over 75 designated parking spaces and boasts a prominent, wide frontage along Forest Moor Road.

The site comprises of glasshouses, a café, office space, a retail area, potting sheds, and additional outdoor space at the rear offering potential for further development.

The listing reads: “Established in 1947, this family-run business is now operated by the third and fourth generations, who have a long-standing tradition of supplying both retail and wholesale customers, including florists and garden centres across the North of England and Scotland.

"In the 1980s, the focus shifted exclusively to on-site retail sales.

"The existing space and glasshouses present an opportunity to expand the retail offering or could be repurposed for alternative uses, depending on the vision of a new operator.”

This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a well-established business in a prime location with significant growth potential.

For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166733393#/?channel=COM_BUY