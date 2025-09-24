Popular family-run garden centre in Knaresborough hits the market in unique opportunity

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:39 BST
A family-owned garden centre in Knaresborough has been put up for sale, offering a unique opportunity for investors or horticultural enthusiasts.

Moorland Nurseries and Garden Centre, located on Forest Moor Road between Knaresborough and Harrogate, is listed for £2,500,000 on Rightmove with Christie & Co.

Set on a level plot of approximately 2.54 acres, the property benefits from over 75 designated parking spaces and boasts a prominent, wide frontage along Forest Moor Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site comprises of glasshouses, a café, office space, a retail area, potting sheds, and additional outdoor space at the rear offering potential for further development.

Moorland Nurseries and Garden Centre, located on Forest Moor Road between Knaresborough and Harrogate, is listed for £2,500,000 on Rightmove with Christie & Coplaceholder image
Moorland Nurseries and Garden Centre, located on Forest Moor Road between Knaresborough and Harrogate, is listed for £2,500,000 on Rightmove with Christie & Co

The listing reads: “Established in 1947, this family-run business is now operated by the third and fourth generations, who have a long-standing tradition of supplying both retail and wholesale customers, including florists and garden centres across the North of England and Scotland.

"In the 1980s, the focus shifted exclusively to on-site retail sales.

"The existing space and glasshouses present an opportunity to expand the retail offering or could be repurposed for alternative uses, depending on the vision of a new operator.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a well-established business in a prime location with significant growth potential.

For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166733393#/?channel=COM_BUY

Related topics:KnaresboroughGarden centreRightmoveHarrogateNorthScotlandEngland
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice