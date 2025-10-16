Popular family-run fish and chip shop in Knaresborough hits the market in rare opportunity

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
A popular fish and chip shop in Knaresborough has been put up for sale, offering a unique opportunity for new ownership to build on its success.

Fish-A-Rama, located on York Place, is listed for £120,000 on businessessforsale.com with Ernest Wilson.

Due to plans to move abroad, the current owners have decided to put the business on the market.

Primarily renowned for its fish and chips, Fish-A-Rama also offers other hot food items including pizza, kebabs and burgers.

Fish-A-Rama, a popular fish and chip shop in Knaresborough, has been put up for sale, offering a unique opportunity for new ownership to build on its success

Situated on a busy road leading into the historic town, this well-established business benefits from a high footfall.

The fish and chip shop has a covered terrace area with seating for 25 to 30 customers, and the highly prominent and attractive roadside presence makes it a well-known and much-loved food establishment in the town.

The listing reads: “The takeaway has had a tremendous amount of money invested in top-of-the-range equipment, including a Henry Nuttall three-pan, high efficiency fry range."

Despite its ongoing success, there is considerable potential for growth.

Opportunities exist to expand online ordering and delivery services, which could significantly increase revenue.

The sale does not include existing staff, allowing new owners the flexibility to build a team that aligns with their vision for the business.

The business also comes with a first floor, two bedroom, self-contained flat.

For more information, visit https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/outstanding-hot-food-takeaway-and-flat-for-sale.aspx

