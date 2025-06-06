Popular Danish family-owned homeware store Søstrene Grene opens its doors in Harrogate town centre

The popular Danish homeware brand, Søstrene Grene, has officially opened the doors of its brand new store in Harrogate town centre.

Following successful openings in Leeds, York, Wakefield and Sheffield, Søstrene Grene is continuing to strengthen its presence in Yorkshire with the opening of its new store on Cambridge Street.

Customers who visit the store can expect seasonal collections and frequent product drops, including contemporary interiors, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and more.

The international retailer, with over 330 stores globally and more than 45 in the United Kingdom, will bring its signature Scandi-inspired style and affordable prices to the high street in Harrogate.

To celebrate the occasion, the first 100 customers through the doors today (June 6) will receive a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth over £60, along with a canvas tote bag filled with Søstrene Grene goodies.

Guests will get to explore the brand’s latest collections whilst enjoying refreshments and live performances by a classical string duo and the brand’s signature ballerinas.

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, Søstrene Grene’s thoughtfully designed products and calming atmosphere offer a sense of ease and simplicity.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner at Søstrene Grene, said: “We're excited to bring the Søstrene Grene experience to Harrogate where customers can continue to discover our wide range of affordable products in Scandinavian design.

"Every visit offers delightful surprises, with the chance to explore the world of ‘hygge’.”

UK Joint Venture partner, Jonathan Cooper, who operates Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, added: "It is an especially exciting time for us as we continue to expand the brand’s presence across the North of England throughout 2025 and we think this is the perfect location for the latest store.

“We’ve already received such a great reaction and think it will make a brilliant new addition to the high street offering.”

The new Søstrene Grene store will be open daily from 10am till 6pm.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene, visit https://sostrenegrene.com/en-gb