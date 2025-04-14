Popular Danish family-owned homeware brand Søstrene Grene to open new store in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Spring, popular Danish homeware brand, Søstrene Grene, is set to open the doors of its brand new store in Harrogate town centre.

Following successful openings in Leeds, York, and Wakefield, Søstrene Grene will be continuing to strengthen its presence in Yorkshire with the opening of a new store on Cambridge Street, in the former Cosy Club premises.

Søstrene Grene is a Danish family-owned retail chain renowned for its Scandinavian-inspired homeware, furniture, stationery, and craft supplies.

Founded in 1973 by Inger Grene and Knud Cresten Vaupell Olsen, the name "Søstrene Grene" translates to "The Grene Sisters" – a fictional nod to the founders' surname.

The new store will bring the brand’s signature hygge shopping experience to the town, adding a fresh destination to the high street.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We’re really excited to open in Harrogate – a town known for its unique charm.

"This new store is an important part of our ongoing expansion in Yorkshire and we’re looking forward to introducing our distinctive homewares to even more customers in the region.”

Now with over 300 stores in 17 countries, Søstrene Grene is rapidly growing its presence in the United Kingdom, with ambitious plans to open 100 stores across the country by 2027.

UK Joint Venture Partner, Jonathan Cooper, who runs Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, is also looking forward to his next opening.

He added: "Harrogate is a town full of character, and its strong sense of community makes it a perfect fit for Søstrene Grene.

"After the excitement of our Leeds opening earlier this year, we’re proud to continue our journey into Yorkshire with the new Harrogate store.

"This expansion is part of a broader plan to bring Søstrene Grene to even more communities across the North, and we’re looking forward to seeing it become a much-loved destination in the town."

The official grand opening of Søstrene Grene in Harrogate will be announced very soon.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene, visit https://sostrenegrene.com