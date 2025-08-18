Popular car-buying service webuyanycar opens new pod-style branch at Harrogate business park

The United Kingdom’s go-to online car buying service, webuyanycar, has opened the doors of its brand new branch in Harrogate.

The new pod-style branch, which launched last week at Cardale Park on Beckwith Head Road, is designed to make selling cars quicker and easier for local motorists.

The new site is fully self-sustainable, powered by solar energy, and operates with a completely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Harrogate is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Webuyanycar now operates more than 500 branches nationwide.

The company offers motorists free, no-obligation car valuations online in under 30 seconds, with sales finalised in-branch by its team of experts.

Founded in Manchester, the firm has become one of the UK’s most recognised automotive brands.

It has served more than four million customers and has received over 275,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

"Our new branch in Harrogate will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

For more information, visit https://www.webuyanycar.com/