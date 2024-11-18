Popular award-winning art gallery in Pateley Bridge set to close its doors next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning art gallery in Pateley Bridge has announced that it will be closing its doors next month – but it’s not all bad news.

Claire Baxter Gallery, which has been on the High Street since 2019, has revealed that it will close on Christmas Eve.

The gallery stocks a wide selection of Claire’s work including originals, limited edition prints and greetings cards, and has been a major attraction for both residents and tourists who visit the town.

The gallery has said that it will be relocating - however it cannot confirm when or where.

In a post on social media, Claire said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Christmas Eve will be our last day of opening at our Pateley Bridge gallery.

"We will be relocating but I am unable to confirm where or when as we have only just found out.

“I’m sure you can imagine that after six fabulous years in Pateley Bridge, we are all absolutely heartbroken to leave but we are looking forward to finding new premises and reopening again in 2025.

“Knaresborough will be open as usual and you never know, we could be moving nearer to you.

“I want to thank everyone for your amazing support over the years and please keep supporting us as we move to the next chapter.”

The gallery has already received huge support on social media, with many residents and visitors sharing their love for Claire and her team.

Rebecca Alderson said: “Sorry to hear that Claire – I’m sure that you, your staff, and your shop will be sorely missed by the people and visitors of Pateley.

"Good luck with finding some new premises and great to hear that we can still find you.”

Deb Ferriday added: “What a shock - your shop really enhanced the top of the High Street.

"Good luck with the new premises, wherever they are, and remember things happen for a reason.”

To find out more about Claire Baxter Fine Art, visit https://clairebaxterfineart.co.uk/