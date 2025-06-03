Popular 17th-century village gastropub in Harrogate district hits the market for £1.39 million

A popular historic village gastropub, located between Harrogate and Ripon, has been listed for sale at £1.39 million.

The Sawley Arms, which dates back to the 17th century, has been brought to market by property consultancy Christie & Co.

The premises comprises a series of lounges and dining areas, including a small snug with relaxed seating, as well as a private function room with seating for 14.

A conservatory to the front of the property provides further seating, and the site also offers large beer gardens with seating for over 100 people and a summerhouse with seating for 14.

Traditionally a coaching inn, The Sawley Arms has undergone extensive refurbishment in recent years and is immaculately presented, whilst retaining charming original features, plus three log burners and gas fired central heating.

The hotel offers seven high-quality ensuite bedrooms located in two converted cottages, as well as a six-berth well-appointed bunkhouse, popular with cyclists and ramblers.

The Sawley Arms is set within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, within easy reach of the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Gardens, plus the National Trust’s Brimham Rocks, are all in close proximity, as are the market towns of Grassington, Pateley Bridge, Masham and Hawes.

David Cash, Regional Director at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, said: “The Sawley Arms is a superb example of an immaculately presented, hugely well-invested pub-restaurant with rooms.

"Its proximity to local tourist attractions and other hospitality venues means the business boasts consistently high occupancy levels.”

“We expect interest from local/regional multi-site operators with other similar venues, potentially national pub companies, or even a local, high net worth individual or family who may wish to acquire The Sawley Arms as a trophy asset.”

The Sawley Arms is being marketed with an asking price of £1,390,000 for the freehold.

For more information, visit https://www.christie.com/5455552/