Poignant moment at Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards as tribute is paid to David Simister after serious medical issue

Amid the excitement and hullabaloo of last night's Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 there was one deeply poignant moment.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:14 BST

For once on an evening of celebration the packed audience at Pavilions of Harrogate fell silent as Andrew Simister went up to receive the final award of the evening - Special Recognition Award.

Given to an individual who has shown real commitment in their field, as well as serving as an inspiration to others, the award, sponsored by The Big Bamboo Agency, was not for Andrew himself but for his brother David Simister, a man who has given so much to the Harrogate business world and the wider community over the years but who recently suffered a serious medical episode.

As one, the crowd rose to give a standing ovation in his absence for someone, who until stricken by a serious health condition, was Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce's chief executive.

A Special Recognition Award was given to David Simister in his absence at last night's The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.A Special Recognition Award was given to David Simister in his absence at last night's The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.
The regard in which this supreme professional is held can be judged by the roll call of figures who appeared in a film made of his life and career in the last three decades as an award-winning journalist, independent businessman, local councillor, arts guru, celebrity agent, media manager and charity trustee.

Much loved as well as respected, the video on the big screen saw fulsome praise and personal tributes to David from friends and colleagues from the likes of Yorkshire Water, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate International Festivals and more.

Also appearing on screen were David's first editor, Jean MacQuarrie of the Harrogate Advertiser, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood and Richard Chew, his partner at Different PR, the Harrogate-based, high-profile public relations agency.

A larger than life professional with a zest for life, an enduring sense of kindness and a wonderful sense of humour, David Simister may not have been in the glittering room at Pavilions of Harrogate but his presence lived and breathed in the glow of his peers at the 18th Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

The audience in a packed Pavilions of Harrogate at last night's The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards. (Picture Gerard Binks)The audience in a packed Pavilions of Harrogate at last night's The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards. (Picture Gerard Binks)
The audience in a packed Pavilions of Harrogate at last night's The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A truly special night ended with the focus on a truly special person.

