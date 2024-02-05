News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

PM Rishi Sunak attends Harrogate MP's event at Parliament promoting firms like Slingsby Gin

Harrogate's MP has showcased local food and drink producers to Rishi Sunak and a welter of senior politicians in a special event at Parliament.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones co-hosted the Taste of North Yorkshire event which featured a wide array of homemade baked goods, craft beer and other artisan food and drink.

The samples included two independent Harrogate firms – Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack Company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jones praised the district’s food and drink sector as he welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the event at the House of Commons.

Most Popular
Flying the flag for North Yorkshire in Parliament - Harrogate MP Andrew Jones helps promote Harrogate firms Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack Company in the company of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Picture contributed)Flying the flag for North Yorkshire in Parliament - Harrogate MP Andrew Jones helps promote Harrogate firms Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack Company in the company of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Picture contributed)
Flying the flag for North Yorkshire in Parliament - Harrogate MP Andrew Jones helps promote Harrogate firms Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack Company in the company of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Picture contributed)

“The purpose of the event was to bring a Taste of North Yorkshire to Parliament and to promote an important sector in our local economy.

“Our area has some fantastic food and drink companies, so it was great to host this event and create a platform to showcase our region."

Other visitors included food and drink experts from the Departments of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Business and Trade, MPs, ministers and shadow ministers from across the House, staff from the Commons and Lords and regional representatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Mr Jones said: “It was a highly successful and very busy event.

"There were companies from right across our county.

"It was a real team effort.

"Thank you to Slingsby Gin and the Yorkshire Flapjack Company for representing Harrogate and Knaresborough.”

Andrew Jones is the Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and has served in Parliament since May 6, 2010, during the lifespan of five different Prime Ministers.

Related topics:Andrew JonesParliamentHarrogateRishi SunakKnaresboroughPrime MinisterNorth Yorkshire