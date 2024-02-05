PM Rishi Sunak attends Harrogate MP's event at Parliament promoting firms like Slingsby Gin
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones co-hosted the Taste of North Yorkshire event which featured a wide array of homemade baked goods, craft beer and other artisan food and drink.
The samples included two independent Harrogate firms – Slingsby Gin and Yorkshire Flapjack Company.
Mr Jones praised the district’s food and drink sector as he welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the event at the House of Commons.
“The purpose of the event was to bring a Taste of North Yorkshire to Parliament and to promote an important sector in our local economy.
“Our area has some fantastic food and drink companies, so it was great to host this event and create a platform to showcase our region."
Other visitors included food and drink experts from the Departments of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Business and Trade, MPs, ministers and shadow ministers from across the House, staff from the Commons and Lords and regional representatives.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Jones said: “It was a highly successful and very busy event.
"There were companies from right across our county.
"It was a real team effort.
"Thank you to Slingsby Gin and the Yorkshire Flapjack Company for representing Harrogate and Knaresborough.”
Andrew Jones is the Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and has served in Parliament since May 6, 2010, during the lifespan of five different Prime Ministers.