Pledge to work with schools by owner of new book shop in Pateley Bridge who says 'don't let dyslexia hold you back'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owner Kerry Thorpe, who is dyslexic, is preparing for the official launch this weekend of Paper People Books at 2a High Street in Pateley Bridge.

A book shop with a twist, the new independent business will focus on fun and work with the local community and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic Kerry said: "As some with dyslexia, myself, I have always struggled with reading and spelling.

Paper People in Pateley Bridge is about to be launched - A book shop with a difference, which will offer fun and will work with the local community and schools. (Picture contributed)

"But I find reading is an escape as I have to concentrate really hard and cannot think of anything else

"I am keen to show children that if you work hard you can achieve what you want to.

"It may not be a straight road as we all do things differently but, with perseverance, the world is your oyster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to turn words into reality, Paper People Books will collaborate with Bark and Read in, a charity which supports children who find reading difficult.

Owner Kerry Thorpe, who is dyslexic, is preparing for the official launch this weekend of Paper People Books at 2a High Street in Pateley Bridge. (Picture contributed)

Taking over the former JOT Gallery site on the High Street, the new hop will also offer a kids room, adult fiction room and a local main room with games and jigsaws.

Kerry said: "Paper People will be a book shop with a difference.

"Our aim is to make reading fun and prove whatever difficulties you face, everyone can take something from reading."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two officials launch weekends for the new book shop – March 23 and 24, and March 30 and 31.

Even before her shop opens, its founder is getting on with her plans for the future.

She is currently busy setting up reading groups, is looking at setting up a children's newspaper, as well as running competitions for the local community to design its window displays in return for discounts off books.

An afterschool book club for children is also on the cards.