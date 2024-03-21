Pledge to work with schools by owner of new book shop in Pateley Bridge who says 'don't let dyslexia hold you back'
Owner Kerry Thorpe, who is dyslexic, is preparing for the official launch this weekend of Paper People Books at 2a High Street in Pateley Bridge.
A book shop with a twist, the new independent business will focus on fun and work with the local community and schools.
The dynamic Kerry said: "As some with dyslexia, myself, I have always struggled with reading and spelling.
"But I find reading is an escape as I have to concentrate really hard and cannot think of anything else
"I am keen to show children that if you work hard you can achieve what you want to.
"It may not be a straight road as we all do things differently but, with perseverance, the world is your oyster.”
Keen to turn words into reality, Paper People Books will collaborate with Bark and Read in, a charity which supports children who find reading difficult.
Taking over the former JOT Gallery site on the High Street, the new hop will also offer a kids room, adult fiction room and a local main room with games and jigsaws.
Kerry said: "Paper People will be a book shop with a difference.
"Our aim is to make reading fun and prove whatever difficulties you face, everyone can take something from reading."
There will be two officials launch weekends for the new book shop – March 23 and 24, and March 30 and 31.
Even before her shop opens, its founder is getting on with her plans for the future.
She is currently busy setting up reading groups, is looking at setting up a children's newspaper, as well as running competitions for the local community to design its window displays in return for discounts off books.
An afterschool book club for children is also on the cards.
As part of owner Kerry’s manifesto of fun, the opening weekend will see Paper People Books shop host a duck hunt to win prizes.