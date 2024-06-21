Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular family attraction in the Harrogate district has won Best Indoor Attraction at the Association of Indoor Play Awards.

Stockeld Park welcomes more than 250,000 visitors to its multi-award-winning adventure park every year, at the heart of which sits the 20,000ft Playhive, one of Europe’s largest indoor play areas.

The Playhive hosts four enormous and interconnected adventure zones, modelled on Jungle, Space, Sea and Air.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The giant circular space holds a 30ft tower at the centre, from which the adventure zones can be accessed via high walkways, as well as giant slides.

Stockeld Park, in Wetherby, has won Best Indoor Attraction at the Association of Indoor Play Awards

Andrew Newton, the head judge of the Association of Indoor Play which delivered the award, commented on the exceptional quality of the entries, saying: “The competition was incredibly fierce.

"The level and standard of entries were astonishing, showcasing the remarkable talent and innovation within our industry.

"It was a true challenge to select the winner from such an impressive pool of nominees.”

This year’s awards marked the first industry-specific awards since 2018, celebrating the best and brightest in the indoor play industry, with a focus on innovation and excellence.

Susie Grant, director at Stockeld Park and visionary behind the Playhive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised as Britain’s best indoor play venue at this year’s awards.

"There is no doubt the Playhive is a very unique play space that was several years in the making, and the product of a huge amount of hard work by a great many people both here at Stockeld and beyond.

"I would like to thank every single person who has made this incredible achievement possible.”

Peter Grant, owner of Stockeld Park and the man who led the design and creation of the new play space, added: “Winning this award means a huge amount to everyone here at Stockeld.

"There really is nothing like the Playhive anywhere and we are so pleased to have the innovation and hard work that went into this enterprise recognised in this way.”

The Playhive award marks the latest in a string of recent successes for Stockeld Park, with the park as a whole now listed as one of the top five theme parks in the UK on Tripadvisor, with visitors often remarking on the quantity and variety of things to do, the friendliness of the staff and the park’s exceptional cleanliness.