Platinum unveils major investments
Cutting-Edge Equipment Enhancements
As part of their ongoing commitment to innovation, they have invested in several key pieces of machinery that will enhance their production capabilities. These include:
- Autobond Laminator: Their upgraded laminator now supports both double-sided and single-sided lamination, accommodating up to B1 format. Additional features such as an anti-curl bar and increased maximum productivity ensure superior results.
- Polar115 High-Speed Precision Guillotine: This cutting-edge guillotine guarantees precision cutting for all projects, maintaining the highest industry standards.
- Ricoh C9500 Digital Printer: Strengthening their direct mail department, this investment ensures all correspondence is printed with exceptional clarity and quality.
- ATS MSX 420 Bander: A compact, space-saving, Banding tabletop machine.
A Sustainable Approach to Packaging
Platinum has long been committed to sustainable packaging and moved away from traditional shrink wrapping some time ago. As part of this ongoing effort, they have now added an additional paper banding machine, further reducing plastic usage and lowering operational costs while maintaining secure and professional packaging.
With these investments, 2025 marks an exciting new chapter for Platinum, solidifying its position as an industry leader in quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.
For more information or to request a samples box, please contact [email protected], or call 01423 881158.