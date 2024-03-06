Platinum award for Harrogate estate agent firm which aims to 'take the stress out of buying and selling a house'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Verity Frearson was praised for “continuing to build customer resilience in a time of economic uncertainty” after winning the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award.

Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

“We’re delighted to showcase thousands of our clients who are going above and beyond.

Award winners - Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson's Matthew Stamford (Director), Danielle Parkinson and Josh Burns (Sales Negotiators). (Picture contributed)

“A particular congratulations to the team at Verity Frearson for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently."

Located at 26 Albert Street in Harrogate, Verity Frearson’s director Matthew Stamford said the award reflected the firm’s success in making the the process of buying and selling a house as smooth as possible for customers.

"The fact that this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we are providing an exceptional level of service.

"Buying and selling a house can be a very stressful process and our staff work really hard to make that process as smooth as possible.

"We will continue to strive to uphold our incredibly high standards and remain Harrogate’s top selling estate agent.”

A leading global customer reviews and insights platform, Feefo first established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use the platform to collect verified reviews and receive exceptional feedback from their customers.