Plans have been submitted to open a new vegan/vegetarian coffee shop in Ripon.

The applicant has applied for change of use consent, from retail to coffee shop, for the premises at number 12 Kirkgate.

The proposed opening hours as stated on the application, are: 10am to 4pm seven days a week, and on bank holidays.

The deadline for members of the public to comment on the application is July 15, before the plans go to Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee for a decision.