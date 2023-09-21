News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Plans to expand popular cocktail bar in Harrogate town centre revealed

Mojo in Harrogate has submitted plans to expand its bar area.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mojo in Harrogate has submitted plans to expand its bar area.

The bar on Parliament Street opened in 2018 and offers cocktails, beer and food to the soundtrack of popular alternative music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This month its owner Voodoo Doll Ltd has asked North Yorkshire Council for permission to convert an office on the first floor into additional seating and gaming space.

Mojo on Parliament Street in Harrogate has submitted a planning application to expand its bar areaMojo on Parliament Street in Harrogate has submitted a planning application to expand its bar area
Mojo on Parliament Street in Harrogate has submitted a planning application to expand its bar area
Most Popular

Planning documents attached to the application says the first floor bar area requires only modest internal alterations.

No changes to the facade of the building are required.

A noise impact assessment produced by Dragonfly Consulting says that the extra noise created by the new bar would be “negligible”.

A design and access statement adds that the expansion will meet a demand from customers for additional space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says: “The proposed extended customer floor space seeks to address demand and reflects the success of the business in Harrogate.”

The company also runs Mojo bars in Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Council granted permission for Mojo to serve alcohol until 6am.

The application received four objections but solicitor acting on behalf of Mojo said there was no evidence to support a claim there would be a potential clash of customers in the early hours of the morning.

He also said that empty bottles and glasses left in the area were not linked to Mojo.

Related topics:HarrogateManchester