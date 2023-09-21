Plans to expand popular cocktail bar in Harrogate town centre revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mojo in Harrogate has submitted plans to expand its bar area.

The bar on Parliament Street opened in 2018 and offers cocktails, beer and food to the soundtrack of popular alternative music.

This month its owner Voodoo Doll Ltd has asked North Yorkshire Council for permission to convert an office on the first floor into additional seating and gaming space.

Planning documents attached to the application says the first floor bar area requires only modest internal alterations.

No changes to the facade of the building are required.

A noise impact assessment produced by Dragonfly Consulting says that the extra noise created by the new bar would be “negligible”.

A design and access statement adds that the expansion will meet a demand from customers for additional space.

It says: “The proposed extended customer floor space seeks to address demand and reflects the success of the business in Harrogate.”

The company also runs Mojo bars in Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Council granted permission for Mojo to serve alcohol until 6am.

The application received four objections but solicitor acting on behalf of Mojo said there was no evidence to support a claim there would be a potential clash of customers in the early hours of the morning.