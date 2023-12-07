Plans to expand garage in Harrogate district village approved by councillors

Councillors have granted planning permission for a new MOT and servicing building at a garage near Hampsthwaite.

North Yorkshire Council’s Skipton and Ripon planning committee met on Tuesday in Ripon to consider an application from Simon Graeme Auto Services Centre, which has operated at Graystone Plain Lane off the A59 for 30 years.

The current garage is located within the Nidderdale National Landscape (formerly called the AONB), which has strict planning laws.

The proposed new building, which would house two MOT bays and five servicing bays, sits on land just outside of the National Landscape.

Plans were brought before councillors at the previous meeting in November but a decision was deferred following a request for more information about around planting, drainage and renewable energy.

At the previous meeting, Mr Graeme told councillors that the new building would future-proof his family business and allow it to service and repair electric vehicles.

Since November, a updated landscape plan and strategy has been submitted to the council, as has a drainage report used and proposals to add solar panels to the site.

It was enough to satisfy councillors who unanimously approved the plans with Ripon member Andrew Williams describing the changes as a “victory for common sense”.

He said: “What we’ve now arrived at is a sensible position which everyone can hopefully subscribe to.