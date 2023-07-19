Plans to convert former bank into gambling arcade on Knaresborough high street recommended for approval

Councillors on Harrogate and Knaresborough’s planning committee will meet next Tuesday at the Civic Centre to make a decision on the proposal which was submitted by Carl Bearman of Harrogate-based Spectacular Bid Ltd.

Adult gaming centres or arcades typically involve gambling for cash on machines or computers.

Games can include roulette, bingo or slots and operators of arcades must have a licence from the Gambling Commission regulator .

Plans to convert a former bank into a gambling arcade in Knaresborough have been recommended for approval

Mr Bearman has proposed the venue is open between 9am and 10pm for over-18s.

The building society closed in 2017 and has remained empty ever since.

But as it’s in a residential area, North Yorkshire Council has asked for a condition to be attached so that the machines operate at no more than 25 per cent of their normal volume.

Knaresborough Town Council objected to the application due to noise on flats above the premises both inside and outside of opening hours.

It also said the premises would “detract from appearance of the high street”.

Three other objections have been made with reasons given that it would result in a negative impact on the high street and could exacerbate anti-social behaviour as it’s near a bus stop.

However, the council was satisfied that the application meets its planning policies in a report that will go before councillors.

It said: “The proposed use would bring about the re-use of the property and it is not considered that the use would be incompatible with the town centre location.

"Therefore, it is considered that the proposal will not harm the vitality and viability of the shopping area and retail centre.”