Plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council to convert former Harrogate town centre laundrette into bar

Plans have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to convert the former Golden Dry Cleaners on Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate into a bar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Designs drawn up by architect Reader Tinsley Designs suggest the bar could be called Elysian.

It would be split into four rooms to offer drinkers a bar area, booths, toilets and a seating area.

Also proposed is an outdoor patio with more tables.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to convert a former Harrogate laundrette into a bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is close to Harrogate Convention Centre and is home to several restaurants.

The building, which has also been a women’s fashion shop, is next to Buon Gusto and opposite Jinnah.

Planning documents state the aim is to create a “relaxed comfortable place” for all ages.

Documents add: “With three very different spaces there will be a choice of environment to suit different people, high stools, a place in the window to watch the world go by, a comfortable sofa and a cosy booth area.

Plans have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to convert a former Harrogate laundrette into a bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more intimate feel of the different rooms will allow people to hold conversations with one another without over bearing music.

"If the premises were to get busy, they would employ a door person to regulate numbers and entry.

"High spec CCTV and alarms will be installed that will go directly to the police.”