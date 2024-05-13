Plans submitted to council to build ten new industrial units at business park in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Burley Bank Road site is alongside Penny Pot Lane and is close to the Army Foundation College.
Teakwood Investments Ltd has already built several industrial buildings at the business park including the headquarters for Harrogate firm Envirovent which opened in 2022.
Designs by Harrogate-based SPX Architects show the 10 units would vary in size with the smallest being 307 square metres and the largest 2,908 square metres.
They would all be between seven and nine metres tall.
In total, the units would create 12,535 square metres of commercial floor space.
The site would be accessed and exited through the existing industrial park estate road, Bardner Bank.
According to the plans, service yards have been designed with sufficient space for HGVs to turn.
A design and access statement attached to the application said the business park has a “very minor impact” on nearby roads.
However, so far one resident has objected to the proposals fearing congestion from vehicles and HGVs.
They said: “Local residents rightly are unhappy as property/amenity values will reduce and Burley Bank Road will become a car and HGV rat run to the A59.”
North Yorkshire Council has also received several letters of support from businesses interested in taking up units at the site.
Yorkshire Flapjack said they currently operate from a unit at the business park and would be interested in expanding to a larger one.
They said: “The speed at which the phase one development was taken up by 13 different businesses has been testament to the pent-up demand for this type of commercial propertiy in the town.”
North Yorkshire Council will decide on the plans at a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.