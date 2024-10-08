Plans submitted to council for new micropub and bottle shop which could open in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged with North Yorkshire Council for a new micropub on the corner of Skipton Road and Chatsworth Road in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Jones, who runs the Office Ale House in Starbeck, is behind the planning application which would change the building’s use to a micropub and bottle shop.

Mr Jones wrote in planning documents that the premises will have opening hours between 12pm to 9pm, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alcohol licence will be sought for the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises at these times.

Plans have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for a new micropub on the corner of Skipton Road and Chatsworth Road in Harrogate

A pavement licence for two small tables and four seats will also be sought for the front of the premises on Skipton Road.

Estate agents FSS have been marketing the building for £12,000 a year in rent.

Public access will be through the front door and soundproofing will be added to the ceiling of the micropub to minimise the impact on the above flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said: “This is a micropub, not a microbrewery so there is no brewing on site and the use doesn’t cause any smells or other nuisances associated with brewing.”

North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.