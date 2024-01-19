Plans revealed for return of 'fantastic' beer festival in Harrogate at leading independent craft brewery

An expertly-curated beer festival in Harrogate has revealed its plans to return this year.

After the huge success of last year's inaugural Suds With Buds event, which saw 700 people enjoy a day of more than 100 different beers from around the world, Rooster's Brewing Co is planning a "fantastic line-up" for 2024.

The award-winning, family-owned and run craft brewery says the event will take place on Saturday, June 29 at its base on Hornbeam Park.

Commercial Director Tom Fozard said: "We've been beavering away behind the scenes to curate another fantastic line-up of incredible breweries to join us this summer at Suds with Buds.

Flashback to 2023's event - Award-winning Harrogate brewery Rooster's is to bring back its Suds With Buds festival on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"On top of the beers, we’ll also have four street food traders serving up some of the tastiest food the North has to offer, across an eclectic mix of styles and dietary requirements.

"The purpose-built live music in the Beer Garden will play host to some fantastic musical talent from the Harrogate area and from further afield, too."

The event, which will run from 2pm to 8pm, will span the brewery and yard, Taproom, Beer Garden and The Sample Room upstairs.

It will be a ticket-only event, with the Taproom being closed to non-festival goers for the day.

But, for once dogs will not be welcome at this usually dog-friendly destination.

Tom Fozard said: “Ordinarily, we love having dogs join us at the Taproom, but we’re sorry to say Suds With Buds isn’t a dog-friendly event.

"With the brewery being opened up for bars and seating, coupled with the layout of the space dictating that everyone at some point will need to pass through what is a essentially a food production facility, we’re unable to allow our four-legged friends to attend.”

Owned and run by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s began as a labour of love in 1993 when far-sighted founding brewer Sean Franklin pioneered a new style of beer using new world hops imported from America.

Tickets for Suds with Buds will be available via www.roosters.co.uk from February 1.