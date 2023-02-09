The supermarket chain has wanted to build on the site of an old gasworks for over a decade.

It previously won planning permission in 2012 but it never went ahead with the development, with Tesco blaming changing market conditions.

At the time, the plans drew fierce opposition from some residents who were concerned about its impact on retail in the town centre.

Tesco’s plans to build a supermarket on Skipton Road in Harrogate have been recommended for approval

But this time around, the proposal, which is smaller than what was intended a decade ago, has proved to be more palatable to the Harrogate public.

100 jobs created

The store would be 3,651 square metres and include a petrol station, 200 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

Tesco argues the supermarket is now needed more than ever due to the proliferation of new housing around Skipton Road and in Killinghall.

But it has faced objections from the Co-op, which has been the anchor tenant of the Jennyfield local centre since 1980.

The Co-op claims a new Tesco would lure shoppers and damage takings.

Waitrose has also objected to the scheme.

Although the plans are recommended for approval by Harrogate Borough Council planning officer Kate Broadbank, it does not mean it is approved yet.

Councillors on Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee will meet next Tuesday afternoon to make the final decision.

Impact on other supermarkets

Key to the Co-op’s argument is a policy in Harrogate Borough Council’s Harrogate district Local Plan 2014-35, which says development must not “lead to a significant adverse impact” of local centres, such as the one in Jennyfields.

Ms Broadbank’s report describes the potential impact on the Co-op and therefore the Jennyfield local centre as a “concern.”

The report estimates that the cumiliative impact on the Co-op could be as high as -22.4 per cent.

The report says the proposal therefore “fails to demonstrate compliance” with a policy test in the Local Plan.

For mitigation, the council will ask Tesco to agree to open a Tesco Express at the Jennyfields local centre if the Co-op closes within five years of the Tesco supermarket opening. A post office and pharmacy would also be required.

Roads impact

Tesco proposes a new roundabout would be built on the A59 to provide access for shoppers.

It says this has been designed to take into account North Yorkshire County Council’s proposal to widen Oak Beck Bridge.

A footpath would be built along the northern edge of the roundabout and a segregated cycle lane would also be added along part of Skipton Road.

North Yorkshire County Council has requested a contribution of £50,000 for improvements to the bus stops on Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

Benefits to the local area

Despite the concerns over its impact on other supermarkets in Harrogate, Ms Broadbank’s report concludes that a new Tesco would give an overall boost to the town.

The report says: “The design and landscaping of the buildings are appropriate for this site and impacts with regards to the residential amenity, environmental impact and highways are acceptable.