Plans for nine more warehouses at Harrogate 47 Business Park near A1(M)

Described as a “sustainable employment development,” the site is off junction 47 of the motorway and once completed will include employment space for office, hi-tech and logistics businesses.

It’s one of the key employment sites in Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan with the potential to bring 2,000 jobs to the district.

The development is being brought forward by Flaxby Investment LLP, which is a joint venture between Opus North and Bridges Fund Management.

The location of the new warehouses

The developer won planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council to develop part of the site last year.

It is bringing the development forward in stages and is now seeking permission to build nine further warehouses with a total size of 129,953 sq ft.

The first four warehouses would be located close to the Flaxby roundabout which was completed in 2014.

These will be smaller starter units for businesses with a size of under 5,000 sq.ft each.

The remaining larger units would be situated close to the Ilke Homes factory which produces modular homes.

The plans include 72 car parking spaces that would also be added to the site.

Speaking previously about the scheme, Ryan Unsworth, development director at Opus North said: “This development is key for the Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire economy due to its capacity to transform vacant land into office and industrial space for local, regional and national occupiers, and the vast job-creating potential it has.

“The delivery of Harrogate 47 will allow local companies to expand and grow within the region in addition to attracting inward investment into the district.”