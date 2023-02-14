The supermarket chain has wanted to build on the site of an old gasworks for over a decade.

It previously won consent for a larger supermarket in 2012 but it never went ahead with the development, with Tesco blaming changing market conditions.

The new store will be 3,651 square metres and include a petrol station, 200 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points – creating over 100 jobs.

Plans have been approved for Harrogate’s first Tesco supermarket on Skipton Road after winning planning permission

Tesco argues the supermarket is now needed more than ever due to the proliferation of new housing around Skipton Road and in Killinghall.

Councillors on Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee met at the Civic Centre in Harrogate to consider the application.

Impact on Co-op

Tesco’s plans have faced objections from the Co-op, which has been the anchor tenant of the Jennyfield local centre since 1980.

The Co-op has claimed a new Tesco would lure shoppers and damage takings.

For mitigation, the council have asked Tesco to open a Tesco Express at the Jennyfields local centre if the Co-op closes within five years of the Tesco supermarket opening – a post office and pharmacy would also be required.

However, Hannah Walker, speaking on behalf of the Co-op, said she was skeptical that Tesco would follow through with this promise.

She said: “The Co-op does not believe this legal agreement would work in reality.

"If the Co-op were to close their store it’s common sense that it would not be commercially viable for Tesco to immediately open a store in the same place.

“This means that vital local services including the post office and pharmacy that sit within the Co-op would be lost.”

But Martin Robeson, lead planning consultant for Tesco, said the agreement is one that has been seen in other places across the country.

He said the Tesco Express would be smaller than the current Co-op, which he suggested was too large.

“It’s perfectly possible that with a different retailer with a different profile and format it could [open a new store] effectively.

"It’s been done many times before. In terms of an agreement it’s perfectly robust.”

Trees

Although any trees lost through the redevelopment would be replanted elsewhere on site, to fulfill “biodiversity net gain” requirements, Tesco proposed planting more trees near Beckwithshaw, several miles away.

Conservative councillor for Ripon Moorside, Stuart Martin, received applause from the public gallery when he queried the logic of the move.

He said: “I know replacement plans can be off-site, is there nowhere nearer?

"Nobody’s going to tell the animals using the habitat that it’s 10 miles away.”

However, council ecologist Dan McAndrew said this would not be possible.

He said: “It would be better to have the trees closer but we’re not in a situation where we can dictate that.”

Roads

Councillors visited the site this morning and Liberal Democrat councillor for Nidd Valley, Tom Watson, said he had concerns about a new petrol station being built next to a high pressure gas main.

He said: “All I can say is, one of these days, there’s gonna be ‘boom’ — I wouldn’t like to think I can support something like this.”

But Mr Robeson assured councillors that expertise had been sought that deemed the development safe.

Tesco proposed a new roundabout would be built on the A59 to provide access for shoppers.

North Yorkshire County Council also has requested a contribution of £50,000 for improvements to the bus stops on Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

However, there were disagreements in the meeting about whether the new supermarket would increase or reduce traffic into Harrogate.

Conservative councillor for Pannal, John Mann, said he believes the new supermarket will encourage shoppers to not cut across town to visit other stores such as Asda or Waitrose, so he would be supporting the plans.

He said: “It might have a beneficial effect of traffic into the town.

"Traffic going along the A59 and the A61 to the shops in town, might prefer to use Tesco, which is a national and much-respected brand.”