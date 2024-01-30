Plans approved by North Yorkshire Council to convert former Harrogate town centre laundrette into bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area is close to Harrogate Convention Centre and is home to several restaurants.

The building has also been a women’s fashion shop and is next to Buon Gusto and opposite Jinnah.

Designs drawn up by architect Reader Tinsley Designs suggest the bar could be called Elysian.

The council has approved plans to convert the former Golden Drycleaners in Harrogate into a new bar

It would be split into four rooms to offer drinkers a bar area, booths, toilets and a seating area.

Also proposed is an outdoor patio with more tables.

The unnamed applicant has agreed to amend their opening times so that staff and visitors will be able to use the nearby Jubilee car park.

They have also agreed that deliveries will take place outside peak hours.

As there is a residential flat located above the premises which could be affected by noise from the bar an environmental health officer said the interior must be designed to ensure that music is inaudible to any residential properties nearby.

Planning documents state the aim is to create a “relaxed comfortable place” for all ages.

Documents add: “With three very different spaces there will be a choice of environment to suit different people, high stools, a place in the window to watch the world go by, a comfortable sofa and a cosy booth area.

"The more intimate feel of the different rooms will allow people to hold conversations with one another without over bearing music.

“The proposed and is very keen to start as means to go on and not have any anti-social behaviour, violence, drug or alcohol misuse whatsoever.

"If the premises were to get busy, they would employ a door person to regulate numbers and entry.