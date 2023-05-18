Pioneering Harrogate firm to be showcased at world's leading home energy and electric vehicle show from tomorrow

Tomorrow will see the launch at Fully Charged LIVE! of a new home EV charger and free smart charging app from Harrogate-based smart energy brand ivie, boasting both home-based and public charging capabilities.

The innovative new product from ivie, part of smart energy technology leaders Chameleon Technology’s family of brands, is part of its commitment to reducing the environmental impacts from inefficient energy use, as well as supporting the UK’s progress towards a ‘Net Zero’ target by 2050.

Based in Harrogate, the pioneering Chameleon Technology is looking forward to taking part in Fully Charged LIVE! – the trade show for electric vehicles taking place at Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

The Harrogate firm is committed to showcasing the importance of accessible EV technology and charging capabilities outside of large cities.

The ivie Charge app’s stand-out home charging feature is the ability to identify the times to charge an EV when the UK’s energy supply is greenest.

For users on single rate tariffs, the ivie EV Charger and ivie Charge app work together to automatically charge at the greenest times.

If the user has a dual-rate tariff which encourages energy use at greener times in off-peak periods, the app allows users to make considerable savings as they recharge.

Mike Woodhall, founder and CEO of smart energy technology pioneers, Harrogate-based Chameleon Technology, who will be appearing at Fully Charged LIVE! in Harrogate.

Fully Charged LIVE! offers the opportunity to visit the ivie stand and experience the ivie EV Charger, the smartest EV charging app.

There will also be a chance to meet the ivie team including Mike Woodhall, founder and CEO of Chameleon Technology.

Mr Woodhall said: “Convenience is one of the key features of the ivie EV Charger and the ivie Charge app.”

The ivie team can be found at Stand B100 at Fully Charged LIVE! at Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate open daily from Friday to Sunday, 9.30am to 5pm.

For tickets, visit:

