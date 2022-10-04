‘Pilgrimage’ to much-loved woods puts spotlight back on Harrogate Spring Water's expansion plans

Sarah Gibbs, one of the leaders of the recently launched - or relaunched - a Save Rotary Wood - Again! campaign, said last Sunday's pilgrimage to the community woodland, which has been potentially at risk from development since 2017, has given her new heart.

"The ‘Walk for Our Woods’ action was a huge success with more than 100 people attending," said the Harrogate school teacher.

"The fantastic turn-out was a reminder that these woods really do matter to so many people, not just locals but tourists. too.

The ‘Walk for Our Woods’ protesters making their point at Rotary Wood in Harrogate. (Photo by Edward Lee @edfclee)

"There were so many interesting conversations about the woodland and the threat to it.

"People were keen to share their own personal stories.”

The family-friendly march set off from Harrogate Convention Centre on Sunday morning by foot on the way to Rotary Wood, the area close by Harrogate Spring Water's bottling plant which has been under threat ever since the company’s proposed extension was granted outline planning permission by Harrogate Borough Council in 2017.

Joined by members of Harrogate Green Party, Pinewoods Conservation Group and Extinction Rebellion Harrogate, the walk aimed to highlight the ecological importance of the much-loved and well-used Pinewoods area and Rotary Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the signs brandished by protesters in the ‘Walk for Our Woods’ in Harrogate. (Photo by Edward Lee @edfclee)

First planted by Harrogate school children 17 years ago at the behest of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, protesters claim the four-acre ‘Asset of Community’ woodland remains under threat despite Harrogate Spring Water’s announcement that it intended to revert back to its original plans for a smaller expansion.

One teenage walker in Sunday’s protester said she had taken part in the original planting of Rotary Wood as a small child.

“‘I planted the trees here with Western Primary School when I was seven-years-old,” said 19-year-old Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rotary Wood is extremely valuable to the community and to the wildlife here. There are multiple species of trees and wildflowers.

"I have grown up alongside these trees, hoping they would inspire generations of the future to care about the environment.”

One of the UK’s leading bottled water brands, the previously family-run firm, which is now owned by French multi-national Danone, is "finalising" its proposals after a larger expansion was refused in January 2021 by councillors on the planning committee at Harrogate Borough Council.

After announcing its change of heart earlier this year, Harrogate Spring Water spokesperson said the company would listen to all concerns from the community and that environmental impact assessments would be provided when the new proposals were revealed.The spokesperson said: “We remain committed to this approach and to taking on board people’s views about the design and landscaping of the proposed extension, which was granted outline planning permission by Harrogate Borough Council in 2017.“We are putting together our updated proposals for how the new building will look and how the surrounding area will be landscaped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the company and its plans remain under intense scrutiny.

Neil Hind, chair of Pinewoods Conservation Group, said: “It was amazing to see the support from the wider community on Sunday.

"We know the expansion plans remain a concern for the majority with the potential loss of acres of woodland and community green space.