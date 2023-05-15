‘Picture perfect’ new beer garden at Harrogate village pub launched for exciting summer
A new ‘picture-perfect’ beer garden has been launched at one of the most historic village pubs in the Harrogate district.
Nominated for next week’s prestigious Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2023, the attractive, stunningly-renovated beer garden is just one of the new additions for summer planned at the Wild Swan.
Having enjoyed a stellar start to 2023, Alex Bond, the co-owner of the Wild Swan with business partner Stephen Lennox, said the historic 19th century inn was thriving despite the challenging economic landscape for the hospitality sector.
“The opening of our renovated beer garden comes on the back of an excellent start to the year for us,” said Mr Bond.
"Despite the on-going cost-of-living crisis, which has impacted heavily on the hospitality sector, we have been consistently busy.
"We are especially pleased by the number of people who are returning and who are making the Wild Swan their favourite inn and restaurant in the area.
“The renovation of our beer garden is another significant chapter in the recent story of the Wild Swan.
"We have always had tables outside, but our new look beer garden provides a much richer and more attractive eating and drinking experience.
"It is the picture-perfect suntrap, set between the rear of the historic inn and a characterful disused mill.”
Dating back to 1832 and still boasting its age-old beams in its traditional tap room, this Minskip institution is located just more than a mile outside Boroughbridge near Junction 48 of the A1(M) and nine miles from Harrogate.
The Wild Swan’s much-loved wood-fired pizzas are returning on Wednesdays Fridays and Saturdays each week and a new summer menu, together with an exciting new range of summer cocktails, including sharing cocktails and jugs of sangria, will be introduced shortly.
The new summer menu coincides with the arrival of a new head chef, Jason Bishop, who replaces Paul Murphy.
The Wild Swan has been short-listed in the Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business category of the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2023 with results to be announced on Thursday, May 25 at the Pavilions of Harrogate.