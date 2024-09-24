Pet charity Blue Cross launches urgent plea for volunteers to join their team in Harrogate
The charity shop sells preloved women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.
Volunteers will help to sort donations, serve customers and work on the shop floor, as well as creating displays and supporting the team with admin.
No experience is needed as Blue Cross will provide full training.
Funds raised by the shop help the national charity to help sick, injured and homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses at its animal hospitals and rehoming centres across the charity.
David Palmer, Head of Retail Operations at Blue Cross, said: “Money raised from sales in our charity shops helps us to continue to offer vital support to animals in need through our rehoming, veterinary and support services across the country.
"Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, and feel part of your community.
"We'd love to hear from you if you can spare a few hours a week to join our team.”
The shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am till 5pm.
For more information, visit www.bluecross.org.uk
