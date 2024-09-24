Pet charity Blue Cross launches urgent plea for volunteers to join their team in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blue Cross is in urgent need of new volunteers to join their team at the national pet charity’s shop on Beulah Street in Harrogate.

The charity shop sells preloved women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

Volunteers will help to sort donations, serve customers and work on the shop floor, as well as creating displays and supporting the team with admin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No experience is needed as Blue Cross will provide full training.

Blue Cross is in urgent need of new volunteers to join their team at the national pet charity's shop in HarrogateBlue Cross is in urgent need of new volunteers to join their team at the national pet charity's shop in Harrogate
Blue Cross is in urgent need of new volunteers to join their team at the national pet charity's shop in Harrogate

Funds raised by the shop help the national charity to help sick, injured and homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses at its animal hospitals and rehoming centres across the charity.

David Palmer, Head of Retail Operations at Blue Cross, said: “Money raised from sales in our charity shops helps us to continue to offer vital support to animals in need through our rehoming, veterinary and support services across the country.

"Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, and feel part of your community.

"We'd love to hear from you if you can spare a few hours a week to join our team.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am till 5pm.

For more information, visit www.bluecross.org.uk

Related topics:Money

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.